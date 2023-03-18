Man Dies Days After Being Shot in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting in New Haven earlier this week.

Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after getting multiple reports that a person was shot.

NBC Connecticut spoke with a man who says he just happened to be driving home with his young daughter when he saw someone in the middle in the road who appeared in distress and decided to stop.

“I was just trying to help. I just felt so bad. That’s why I stopped. I’d hope someone would do the same for me or you or any of us if something like that happened,” Roscoe Sheffield, Jr. of Hamden, explained.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sheffield, Jr. says he and other good Samaritans did their best to try to assist the person. Soon after, emergency responders arrived.

When police arrived, they said they found a gunshot victim, later identified as 25-year-old Ramon Yales, of New Haven.

Yates was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Authorities said Yates died of his injuries on Friday.

Detectives are continuing to pursue significant leads in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.

This marks the sixth homicide in New Haven this year.