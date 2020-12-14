Bridgeport

Man Dies From Injuries After Assault in Bridgeport: Police

NBCConnecticut.com

Police in Bridgeport are investigating a homicide after they said a man died from injuries sustained during an assault on Sunday.

Authorities said an assault was reported on Harral Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from wounds to his lower extremities.

He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, officers said. The man's identity is being withheld while his next of kin is notified.

According to police, the man had several injuries of unknown origin that will be examined during an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.

