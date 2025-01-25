Man dies from injuries following hit-and-run in Bridgeport

A man has died from his injuries following a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Saturday.

An officer on routine patrol saw a serious crash at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and Harriet Street.

According to police, a 53-year-old Bridgeport man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

His name has not been released.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said the man was driving a black 2000 Saturn SC2 west on Barnum Avenue and was attempting to go through the intersection of Barnum Avenue and Harriet Street when he was struck by a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate.

After the crash, the occupants of the Hyundai Sonata reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the area.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information should contact Officer A. Orum at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.