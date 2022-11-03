Man Dies in Car Crash on Washington Street in Middletown

A Middletown man has died after a car accident on Washington Street that happened Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of 1189 Washington St., also known as Route 66, for a serious car crash a little after 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers said two cars were in the road and both were heavily damaged.

One of the drivers was trapped in his car and the other driver was found in the road near his car. The man trapped, 59-year-old Jeffrey Reitmeier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Washington Street remains closed between Camp Street and Ballfall Road but is expected to reopen soon.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-638-4063.