Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week.

Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Robinson was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Robinson died of his injuries on Saturday at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).