New London

Man dies, several others hurt after weekend crash in New London

By Angela Fortuna

new london police department
NBC Connecticut

A man has died and three others were injured after a car crash in New London over the weekend, police said.

New London police said a 33-year-old man died at the hospital on Monday after a two-car crash on Saturday. It happened just before noon in the area of Colman and Broad streets.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. One of those people later died.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Jason Poirier, of New London, authorities said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us