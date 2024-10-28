Man dies, several others hurt after weekend crash in New London

A man has died and three others were injured after a car crash in New London over the weekend, police said.

New London police said a 33-year-old man died at the hospital on Monday after a two-car crash on Saturday. It happened just before noon in the area of Colman and Broad streets.

Police said four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. One of those people later died.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Jason Poirier, of New London, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481.