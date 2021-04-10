Man Dies, Woman in Custody After Bloomfield Shooting: PD

A man has died and a woman has been taken into custody after a shooting in a Bloomfield neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to Filley Street just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a party shot.

Officers said they entered the home and found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced dead at the emergency room, said investigators.

Detectives said the preliminary information indicates that the victim and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated to an altercation culminating with the female shooting a handgun.

The Bloomfield Police Department Detective Unit is actively working with the CT State’s Attorney’s office.