Man dragged victim while trying to steal his car in Manchester: police

Manchester police have arrested a man who is accused of trying to steal a car, then dragging the vehicle’s owner while trying to get away.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle owner left his Honda Civic idling in the lot of Taco Bell at 1524 Pleasant Valley Road when he went inside and a 39-year-old Manchester man then got into the vehicle and tried to steal it, according to police.

When the vehicle owner saw someone stealing his car, he tried to stop him, but the suspect drove away, dragging the victim across the parking lot and injuring him, police said.

Officials said the suspect had narcotics and drug paraphernalia when they took him into custody.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, robbery in the third degree, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and reckless driving.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 3.

