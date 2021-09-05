Man Driving Electric Scooter Dies After Getting Struck by Evading Vehicle in Hartford

A man driving an electric scooter has died after he was struck by an evading vehicle in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers were flagged down by a citizen who said a person on a scooter had been struck by a vehicle on Maple Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old man in a parking lot with an electric scooter nearby in the road.

The man was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, authorities said. He has been identified as Josue Colon, of New Britain.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled from the scene before police arrived, according to investigators. The vehicle was later found unoccupied on Wethersfield Avenue. The driver was not immediately found or identified.

The investigation is ongoing.