Man drove faster than 120 mph on Route 2 in Lebanon: police

State police arrested a driver Tuesday accused of going between 120 and 130 mph on Route 2 in Lebanon.

A trooper in the median noticed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at a high rate of speed on the eastbound side of Route 2 around 6:45 p.m., according to state police.

The trooper attempted to catch up with the car and watched the driver weaving through traffic at speeds reaching 130 mph in a 65 mph zone, police said.

The driver got off the highway at Exit 23 and continued into Bozrah, where he reached speeds of 75 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to police.

The trooper eventually caught up with the car on Fitchville Road and pulled the driver over.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lebanon, admitted to reaching 122 mph, police said. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.