Man Drowns in Brookfield's Candlewood Lake: Police

Brookfield Police said a man that fell into the water at Candlewood Lake Thursday night has died.

Police said they received a 911 call for a missing man that was last seen working on his boat, which was tied to his dock on North Lake Shore Drive.

Authorities identified the man as 76-year-old Wayne R. Pogers of Brookfield.

Police said he was working on his boat and doing some other chores in the backyard. His wife alerted authorities after not seeing him for awhile.

Responding officers found the man approximately eight feet underwater. Police jumped into the water fully clothed and without floatation devices to pull him out.

Firefighters assisted with the water rescue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Crews said they were able to locate the man within 12 minutes of being called.

The incident is under investigation.