Man Drowns in Farmington River

One man is dead after he drowned in the Farmington River Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m., according to police.

Police received a call that a 19-year-old had already been under water for several minutes.

Witnesses and friends told police that the 19-year-old was last seen going under water in the Farmington River approximately 20 feet from shore.

Farmington Police and Fire along with Tunxis Hose Fire and an ambulance responded to the scene.

The state police dive team also responded and recovered the man's body at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Police caution all swimmers in the Farmington River to use life jackets or other flotation devices due to the cold temperature of the water during this time of year, which they say can quickly incapacitate swimmers of all abilities.