A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the reservoir on East Mountain Road around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man drowning in the water.

Waterbury firefighters along with the Region 5 Rescue Team recovered the victim from the water and he was prounounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not released the victim's identity.