Brother charged in connection with fatal shooting of 12-year-old in Mattapan as new details emerge

As a neighborhood in the Mattapan section of Boston reels from a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy, the man arrested on gun charges in connection with the case appeared in court Friday.

Walter Hendrick, 22, was identified in court as the victim's older brother. A judge set $2,500 cash bail for Hendrick during his arraignment in Dorchester District Court just before 11 a.m.

Hendrick's younger brother was rushed to the hospital Thursday, after the shooting was reported around 2 p.m. on Fessenden Street near Norfolk Street, according to authorities with the Boston Police Department. The boy was later pronounced dead.

The shooting happened inside an apartment building, which friends said was the home of the child.

According to the police report, Boston police responded to the second-floor apartment at 2:05 p.m. and found the boy on the kitchen floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The child was taken to Boston Medical Center and declared dead at 2:42 p.m. Further investigation determined that Hendrick had a loaded firearm in the residence that was improperly stored.

At the time of the incident, police said there were two children in the apartment -- the 12-year-old victim as well as an 8-year-old.

Police said based on statements made by Hendrick and witnesses who lived with him, Hendrick possessed a semi-automatic firearm and ammunition. Investigators found a discharged semi-automatic shell casing at the scene, along with a semi-automatic firearm and a black fanny pack which Hendrick told them he kept the gun in. During the course of an interview, police said Hendrick told them the gun was his. He does not have a valid license for the firearm.

The police report does not indicate who fired the gun.

Hendrick faces three charges — improper storage of a firearm - someone under 18 has potential access, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

An attorney representing Hendricks said that he has never been arrested before, and has a child on the way.

"This is his family," his attorney said. "This is something that will take time for all of them to process."

Boston leaders, law enforcement react to shooting

Several local officials held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the shooting in Mattapan.

“This is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. "I just want to send our deepest condolences to loves ones and family who are grieving what no family should have to grieve.”

The shooting on Fessenden Street near Norfolk Street was reported about 2:06 p.m., according to Boston police officials. The child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement urged people to turn in guns.

“Unfortunately, we’re here on yet another sad and tragic afternoon that unfortunately stems from, again, too many guns being on our streets," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

'These kids deserve a future'

Several community members spoke out about the shooting, too, and expressed their sadness that a young boy lost his life on Thursday.

"He played basketball a lot, and he played the game a lot, especially Fortnight," said Raniya McCoullum, a friend and classmate at Mildred Avenue K-8 School. "He loved to be with his brother, too, he used to always talk to me about his brother."

People brought candles by his home Thursday night to mourn the boy's death. He was described by friends as energetic, fast and friendly.

"These kids deserve a future," said Johnae Johnson. "He deserves to be here right now, enjoying his summer. He wanted to work, have fun with her, they had plans. He should be here tonight. This doesn't make any sense to me."

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call detectives 617-343-4470 or anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS.