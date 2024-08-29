Man exposed himself to child in Vernon bowling alley game room: police

Police have arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself to a child in the game room at a bowling alley in Vernon.

Police said they were notified on Tuesday that a man exposed himself to a child in the game room at Spare Time Entertainment, a bowling alley and entertainment venue on Talcottville Road, and investigated.

They said they identified a 55-year-old Vernon man as the suspect and took him into custody on Wednesday.

He has been charged with risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace and public indecency.

The suspect was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday.

Vernon police ask anyone with information to call 860-872-9126.