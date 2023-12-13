Man faces charges for violent assault at Naugatuck bar

A man that was wanted for a violent attack at a Naugatuck bar has been taken into custody in Florida and has been transported back to Connecticut to face charges.

Naugatuck police said the attack happened on Oct. 8 at Sagres Bar and Restaurant on Maple Street.

Authorities in Florida said Eloy Junio Medeiroa De Oliveria was apprehended in Martin County, Florida, and was recently extradited back to Connecticut.

Federal officials said De Oliveria was arrested on the high seas while trying to flee the United States.

On Oct. 8, police were called to an incident at the bar. Responding officers found a man in critical condition, unconscious and bleeding a lot from a cut on his head.

Investigators revealed that the man had been violently assaulted in the restaurant, causing life-threatening injuries. Police released a video of the assault.

The video can be seen here. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Detectives said De Oliveria faces charges including second-degree assault and breach of peace. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

"This successful extradition marks a crucial step towards justice for the victim and his family. The Naugatuck Police Department thanks the Martin County Sheriff's Office and our federal partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for bringing the suspect to justice," police said in a statement.