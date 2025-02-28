Man faces assault charges after crash that killed baby in Killingly: PD

A man was arrested for assault in connection with a crash that left a baby dead in Killingly last year, police said.

Eric Leblanc, 25, allegedly rear-ended another car that was being driven by a woman who was pregnant on Feb. 26, 2024. It happened on Route 12.

An arrest warrant says Leblanc passed another car in a no-pass zone. The other driver was taken to the hospital where an emergency C-section was done.

The warrant states the woman told authorities she was 30 weeks pregnant.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the baby died two days after being born due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to the warrant.

The baby had a brain bleed and because of their size, the surgeon said it was too much of a risk to do surgery. The mother also had severe bruising all over her body, the warrant reads.

Leblanc was taken into custody on Wednesday after a separate motor vehicle crash in Lisbon.

He faces charges including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, traveling unreasonably fast, following too closely and more.

Leblanc was held on a $375,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.