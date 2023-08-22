Man faces charges for stolen car crash that injured 10 in Meriden

A man accused of causing a crash that left 10 people injured in Meriden is facing charges in connection to the incident, police said.

Police said 33-year-old William Herschler, of Meriden, was arrested by warrant for a crash that happened on June 6.

Herschler is accused of crashing into two cars with a stolen vehicle. He was being held at Bridgeport Correctional Facility and when he was released, Herschler stole a 2003 Honda and drove it back to Meriden.

Officers looking for the stolen car found it on South Third Street. When trying to pull him over, Herschler sped off, going through a red light and hitting a car that had two adults and two children inside.

Herschler then continued on and hit another car with two adults and three children inside head-on. Police said a total of 11 people, including Herschler, were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said Herschler was arrested at the scene and charged with stealing a motor vehicle.

On Monday, Herschler was taken to court and was served with another warrant charging him with 10 counts of reckless endangerment. He also faces charges including two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, five counts of risk of injury to a minor, drinking while driving, possession of narcotics and more.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond. The accident remains under investigation.