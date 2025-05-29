Man faces federal charges for dealing large quantity of fentanyl in Hartford: PD

A Hartford man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly dealing a large amount of fentanyl in the capitol city, police said.

The police department said they executed search warrants on Amity Street and Florence Street on Thursday.

A police and FBI investigation led officers to a person suspected of dealing large amounts of fentanyl throughout Hartford.

During their investigation, police learned the man sold and stored narcotics on Amity and Florence streets.

As a part of their investigation, police seized nine guns and 1,368 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to package over 54,700 sleeves, according to police.

Investigators also found thousands of sleeves of fentanyl, 572 grams of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, and various packaging and drug factory materials.

The alleged dealer is facing federal firearm and drug charges. The investigation remains ongoing.