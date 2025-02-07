Manchester

Man faces manslaughter charges after crash on I-84 in Manchester

Police have arrested a man on manslaughter charges after a crash on Interstate 84 in Manchester last year.

A 25-year-old East Hartford woman was killed in the crash, which happened in February 2024.

State police said the driver of a 2016 Nissan Juke was in the high-occupancy vehicle lane of I-84 West near the exit 61 on-ramp, veered into the center lane and hit a 2015 Hyundai Genesis, sending the Hyundai into the grass.

The Nissan also went into the grassy area, through a wooded area, then into the right shoulder and across all travel lanes until hitting a concrete barrier, according to state police.

State police said Mireilly Nery Vega, 25, of East Hartford, was a passenger in the Nissan and died at Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Jason Ivers, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

Ivers was taken into custody on Thursday after turning himself in at Troop H. He faces charges including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, driving under the influence and more.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond. The crash remains under investigation.

