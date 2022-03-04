cold case

Man Faces Murder Charges in Connection With 2008 Cold Case in Hartford

A man from New Mexico faces murder charges in connection with a 2008 cold case in Hartford, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Officials said 44-year-old Mark White was arrested on March 2 after new leads in the case were received with the establishment of the division's Cold Case Unit tip line.

White allegedly shot and killed Jumar Joiner on West Morningside Street on May 3, 2008, officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Joiner suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting.

In 2017, investigators received new tips in the case that ultimately led to White's arrest. He's being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

The Cold Case Unit was established in 1998 to focus investigative efforts on unsolved crimes.

