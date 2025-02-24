Inmate faces murder charge after cellmate found dead at prison in Suffield: police

A man has been arrested on murder charges in connection to the December death of an inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

State police said 31-year-old Kyle McKinnon is facing charges after allegedly killing his cellmate, 26-year-old Kenneth Montaner-Buscampbell.

McKinnon was arrested on Friday. Staff members said they found an inmate lying on his back unresponsive on a table on Dec 12.

They attempted to resuscitate him, but were unable to do so.

According to the arrest warrant, McKinnon began choking the victim while Montaner-Buscampbell was asleep. He then carried Montaner-Buscampbell's body out of the cell and tossed it onto a table in the center of the cellblock, according to the arrest warrant.

The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Troopers said McKinnon admitted to the murder, but couldn't say why he did it.

McKinnon was charged with murder and strangulation. At the time of his arrest, McKinnon was in custody on unrelated charges.

Police said he is being held on a $1 million bond. The investigation remains ongoing.