Man Facing Charges After Several Alleged Burglaries in Bristol: Police

A man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into homes and a vehicle in the Federal Hill area in Bristol, according to police.

According to the Bristol Police Department, both incidents took place on Monday almost six hours apart.

Officials said they arrested a 36-year-old male in connection to the incidents.

He is facing serval charges, including first-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Police said he is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.