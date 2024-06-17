Man facing fraud charges in connection to Wolcott woman's death: police

A man is facing fraud charges in connection to the untimely death of a woman in Wolcott earlier this year, according to police.

Police said 37-year-old Alexandra Standish was run over in a driveway on Central Avenue early on the morning of Feb. 10.

Authorities said 41-year-old Edward Pratte, of Southington, was arrested in Meriden on Friday on an active warrant from Wolcott Police Department. Investigators said the charges were in connection to Standish's death.

Back in April, Standish's power of attorney filed a fraud complaint with Wolcott Police. Officers said he had received a statement that showed several charges to Standish's credit card, which was requested to be frozen after she died.

While investigating where the purchases were made and what items were bought, police said they determined Pratte used the credit card to buy performance parts for both he and his girlfriend's vehicle with the items being shipped to his home in Southington.

Investigators said two days after Standish's death, Pratte and Standish's boyfriend, Brandon Hamel, also showed up unexpectedly at the office where she had her accounts to make a claim to collect Standish's death benefits. They reportedly showed a non-authentic copy of a death certificate.

Pratte is facing charges including illegal use of a payment card, payment card fraud and larceny. He was held on a $5,000 bond, which he posted. He is due in court on June 25. Police did not give say about how Pratte may have known Standish.

During the investigation into Standish's death back in February, police said they learned that Hamel had brought Standish to Bristol Hospital to be treated for serious internal and external injuries and she later died.

Hamel told Bristol police that she was injured at their home, but he was uncooperative with information leading up to Standish’s death, according to Wolcott police.

Wolcott police said their investigation, which included viewing footage from a Ring camera, showed that Standish, Hamel and a close friend, 31-year-old James Sadlowski, of Meriden, had been drinking alcoholic beverages at a local restaurant until approximately 1 a.m.

The three of them then went back to the house in two separate vehicles, police said. As Sadlowski started to back out of the driveway, he hit Standish, who was standing behind his pickup, investigators added.

Police said Standish was unconscious on the driveway and the two men did not call 911. There also reportedly was a long delay before they tried to help her.

The two men lifted Standish and put her in Hamel's vehicle and he took her to Bristol Hospital, police said. Sadlowski left and went to a motel in Meriden, authorities added.

Surveillance video at the hospital showed that Hamel was in no rush to get her care, according to police, and they said they did not see any urgency to get hospital staff to get her out of the vehicle. She later died of her injuries.

Police Chief Edward Stephens said they had been called to the Central Avenue home for domestic incidents on several occasions in the past. He said a restraining order preventing Hamel from contacting Standish had just been dropped the day before the incident.

“We initially thought that Hamel, the boyfriend, who she had domestics with, who’d just got arrested not even a week earlier at the house,” Stephens said. “He was the suspect in the beginning.”

In April, Sadlowski was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, intentional cruelty to persons, failure to renew motor vehicle registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension of an operator’s license, illegal operation of a motor vehicle with no insurance and evading responsibility that caused a death.

Hamel suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash a couple of weeks after the incident.

Police previously said Hamel would be arrested when he was discharged and would be charged with interfering with a police investigation and intentional cruelty to a person. It's unclear if he has been arrested on those charges.