A man was shot and killed in Bridgeport late Friday night.

It happened on Stratford Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say they found 43-year-old Fredrick Shelby, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Heanue at (203) 581-5242.