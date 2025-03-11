Trumbull

Man fired 2 gunshots inside Trumbull home, one bullet hit neighbor's window: police

A man fired two gunshots inside his home in Trumbull and one of them hit his neighbor's house, according to police.

Police received a 911 call from a resident on Walker Road saying they heard gunshots and a bullet had entered through a front window.

Officers quickly detained a 30-year-old Trumbull man who they said had a gun concealed within his waistband.

According to police, the man fired two gunshots in his home that exited through a large bay window and hit near where a vehicle was parked in the driveway.

Investigators said a 23-year-old woman from West Haven was seen in the vehicle in the driveway, but left immediately after. She reportedly failed to stop for police and her vehicle was later found at a home in West Haven.

The woman was arrested and charged for violation of a protective order and other motor vehicle offenses including engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving. She is due in court on March 10 and was held on a $15,000 bond.

While investigating the shots fired, police said they found several other guns in the house that were legally registered, but were seized as part of the investigation.

The man was transported to Trumbull Police Department and is facing charges including illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal carry of a firearm while under the influence of drugs, negligent storage of a firearm, threatening, reckless endangerment, breach of peace and criminal mischief. He was held on a $750,000 bond.

Trumbull
