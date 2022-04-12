Man Fires Gun as People Try to Steal Catalytic Converter in New Haven: Police

A person fired a gun after people who were trying to steal the catalytic converter off his vehicle showed a gun in New Haven, according to police.

Officers responded to Hillside Avenue, between Page Street and Clarendon Street, at 11:12 p.m. Monday to investigate gunshots.

The person who called police said he woke up when two people were cutting his catalytic converter off his vehicle and he went outside to stop them.

One of the people trying to steal the catalytic converter showed a handgun and the owner of the vehicle fired his legally registered firearm, which caused the suspects to flee, police said.

No one was shot and no charges have been filed, according to police.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police should call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).