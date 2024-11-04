Man fled after crash in Bolton, left 2 young kids in vehicle: state police

A man who fled after a crash in Bolton on Friday night left two young kids inside of his vehicle and was later found apprehended, according to state police.

Troopers responded to Brandy Street and Meadow Road around 5 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crashing into a pole.

The driver, identified as a 33-year-old man from Windham, fled on foot after the crash. He left three passengers, including two young children, in the vehicle, state police said.

According to investigators, the driver and his vehicle were wanted for questioning and processing after an armed robbery in Rhode Island. The driver has also reportedly been known to carry weapons on him during prior encounters with state police.

Troopers and K9 officers helped search for the man. He was later found exiting the wood line on Meadow Road.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges including risk of injury, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, evading responsibility and failure to maintain a proper lane. State police said the man also had an active PRAWN warrant for violation of probation.

The man was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.