Man fled traffic stop, hit police cruiser and led officers on pursuit: East Haven police

A man has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and hitting a police cruiser before leading officers on a pursuit in East Haven earlier this month, according to police.

Officers in East Haven attempted a traffic stop on 39-year-old Robert Andrus, of New Haven, on October 2. He reportedly had previously fled from a traffic stop by Branford police. Authorities said the vehicle had a history of taunting and attempting to bait officers into a pursuit.

An officer saw the vehicle near Kimberly Avenue in East Haven and advised other police officers that it was entering the TJ Maxx parking lot. The officer reported seeing the vehicle exiting the parking lot of Work n' Gear and put his marked police cruiser in front of the vehicle.

Authorities said Andrus reversed his vehicle in an attempt to flee and hit the passenger side of the officer's police cruiser. He then exited the lot and fled on Interstate 95 North.

After the pursuit ended on I-95 North, state police apprehended Andrus. He is facing charges including interference with an officer/resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Charges from East Haven are currently pending. Authorities did not say what charges he may face from there.

