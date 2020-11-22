Man Flees After Stealing Vehicle With Infant Inside in Hamden: Police

A man stole a vehicle with an infant inside of it in Hamden on Saturday and then fled into another vehicle, police said.

Officers responded to State Street around 9:15 a.m. after getting a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, a Honda CRV was stolen from the parking lot of a State Street business. The vehicle was unoccupied, had the keys in the ignition and was idiling.

About an hour later, officers were called to Dixwell Avenue and Homestead Avenue after getting a report of suspicious activity.

An employee at a nearby business heard the operator of a vehicle beeping its horn frantically, authorities said.

The employee told police he then saw a man exit a Nissan Rogue and run towards an awaiting Honda CRV, which fled southbound on Dixwell Avenue, police said.

When the employee approached the abandoned Nissan Rogue, he said he found an infant strapped in a car seat.

Investigators said earlier in the morning, the Nissan Rogue was stolen from the parking lot of a service station on Dixwell Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle had an issue with her credit card and was distracted, police said.

While she was distracted, authorities said a man entered her vehicle, which had a seven-month-old infant inside, and fled southbound on Dixwell Avenue, before stopping shortly after.

Authorities said the infant appears unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.