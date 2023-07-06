Man follows alleged thief through two towns after his mother's car was stolen: Police

Police in Simsbury are updating people on a potential crime that was committed - and are issuing a reminder to the public on what not to do when they think a crime has occurred.

On Thursday just before 2:00 p.m., the Simsbury Police Department says they received a call from someone who claimed that his mother's car was stolen.

Police say the caller had gotten into another vehicle and was pursuing the alleged thief down Hopmeadow Street and Drake Hill Road in Simsbury. Both cars, as well as other potentially stolen vehicles, were seen by police speeding through the area.

Despite requests to stop following the suspects, police say the caller followed the alleged thief all the way to the Tumble Brook Country Club area, where he claimed that one of the suspect's cars crashed. Police said the caller also claimed to have seen one of the suspects holding a gun.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Simsbury Police say that they and the Bloomfield Police Department both responded to the country club area, however no suspects were there.

The Simsbury Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

The department is also reminding people to follow these precautions to avoid potential dangers: