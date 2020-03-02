Man Found Asleep With Gun at Drive-Thru in New Haven: PD

New Haven police have arrested a man who was found asleep with a gun in his lap at a drive-thru on Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to a restaurant on Kimberly Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after getting a 911 call about a man passed out in his car with a gun on his lap.

Police arrived to the restaurant and said they found 32-year-old Tobias Nivens stopped in the drive-thru lane.

Investigators said Nivens was asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle with a gun on his lap. Officers knocked on the car window and were able to awaken Nivens.

According to police, Nivens drove away onto Kimberly Avenue and fled into West Haven. Nivens surrendered and was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at his home in West Haven.

Officers said they recovered the gun Nivens had thrown from his vehicle during the pursuit.

Nivens is facing charges including pistol without a permit, altering serial number on a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving.

Police said Nivens was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned in New Haven on Monday.