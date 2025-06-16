Waterbury

Man found dead in abandoned Waterbury building

NBC Connecticut

A man was found dead in an abandoned building in Waterbury on Sunday and police are investigating to find out who the man is and how he died.

Officers found him when they responded to a building on Cherry Street around 5:13 p.m.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, police said. They are investigating the case as an untimely death.

The Waterbury Police Department is working with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to investigate.

