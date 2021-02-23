Man Found Dead in Burning Car in West Hartford Identified, Fire Ruled Accidental: PD

Police have identified the person who was found dead inside of a burning car in West Hartford earlier this month and the fire has been ruled accidental.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, an officer saw a car on fire in a parking lot at 46 Kane Street around 4 a.m., according to police.

The officer broke a window to try and look inside of the vehicle, but the fire was too intense, police said.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, emergency crews found a person dead in the driver's seat.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have identified the person who was found as 66-year-old Stephen Pelletier, of Hartford. Authorities said the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.