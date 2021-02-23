Man Found Dead in Burning Car in West Hartford Identified, Fire Ruled Accidental: PD

Police have identified the person who was found dead inside of a burning car in West Hartford earlier this month and the fire has been ruled accidental.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, an officer saw a car on fire in a parking lot at 46 Kane Street around 4 a.m., according to police.
The officer broke a window to try and look inside of the vehicle, but the fire was too intense, police said.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, emergency crews found a person dead in the driver's seat.
Police have identified the person who was found as 66-year-old Stephen Pelletier, of Hartford. Authorities said the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.