Bridgeport

Man Found Dead in Car in Bridgeport Had Been Shot: Police

Bridgeport Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police found a man dead in a car in Bridgeport when they responded to reports of gunshots and they are investigating.

Police said they received several 911 calls just after 8 a.m. Thursday reporting gunshots on Fox Street near Canfield Avenue and found the scene of a crash.  

A 44-year-old man was slumped over the wheel and had been shot in the torso, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224 or call 203-576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
