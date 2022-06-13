Plainfield

Man Found Dead in Driveway in Plainfield: Police

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Plainfield driveway this weekend.

Officials said they received a call reporting an unconscious man on Ward Avenue in the Moosup section of town early Sunday morning.

Responding officers found a man, identified as 56-year-old Michael Roberts. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the people who reported the incident were leaving their home when they found a Ford F150 at the end of the driveway with its headlights on.

When they approached the car, they found Roberts who was unresponsive and severely injured on the ground, according to officials.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) conducted an autopsy on Sunday. The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

It's unclear if Roberts' death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-564-0804.

