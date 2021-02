Police say the person found dead in an area near East Rock Park in New Haven Monday was the victim of a homicide.

The body of 21-year-old Angel Luis Rodriguez, of New Haven, was found near the intersection of Farnam Drive and Orange Street.

Police said they don't believe Rodriguez was killed in the spot where he was found.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Haven Police Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.