Man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Waterford: police

Waterford police are investigating an untimely death after finding a man unresponsive in a car at Walmart on Monday.

The police department said they were called to the store on Waterford Parkway North after receiving a call about an man in a car who appeared to be unresponsive.

Responding officers said they found a 30-year-old man dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

There is no indication of a threat to the public, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Avdevich at 860-442-9451 ext. 2247.