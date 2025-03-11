Man found guilty of manslaughter after drive-by shooting in New Haven

A 26-year-old has been found guilty of manslaughter after a 2020 drive-by shooting in New Haven.

The New Haven Judicial District State's Attorney said Jaison Flowers, of New Haven, was found guilty on Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Munson Street.

The shooting happened on July 14, 2020. Officials said 40-year-old Howard "Foot" Lewis was an innocent bystander picking up his child from a hair appointment when he was killed by gunshots fired from a Honda Accord.

One of the shots hit Lewis in the chest and he later died, according to police.

Flowers told authorities that he fired his gun in self-defense after another driver pulled a firearm on him, but the jury rejected that claim.

At the time of the shooting, he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Flowers was found guilty of manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm. Sentencing is set to take place on May 13.