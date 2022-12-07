Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney.

Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and 911 calls reporting shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a car crashed into a tree with Smalls inside who had apparent gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest and arms. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities said gunshot residue was found on Bester's clothing, and cell phone tower records and witnesses presented at trial tied him to the murder.

Bester was convicted Wednesday and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 10.