Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder of Bethel Woman in Bridgeport

A man who was charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Bethel woman in Bridgeport in 2018 has been found guilty of murder and additional charges, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Emily Todd, 25, of Bethel, was found dead near a boat ramp at Seaview and Newfield Avenues in Bridgeport on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2018. Police said she was shot in the back of the head and neck area and died at the scene.

Police charged Brandon Roberts and he was taken into custody in Ohio.

The Division of Criminal Justice said evidence presented at trial showed that he confessed to police after his arrest and stole money from Todd's bank account after the shooting.

The murder weapon was later recovered by the Cleveland, Ohio police department after Roberts sold the gun on the street when he fled Connecticut following Todd’s murder, officials said.

Roberts waived extradition and was returned to Connecticut. He was found guilty by a jury of murder, felony murder, robbery in the first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to state Division of Criminal Justice.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

