West Hartford

Man found unresponsive after hit-and-run in West Hartford has died: police

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

The man who was hit by a car on South Main Street in West Hartford earlier this month has died, according to police.

John Marczak, 44, was found unresponsive in the roadway just after 2 a.m. on June 7.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He was taken to the hospital where he died on June 10, police said.

The driver accused of hitting Marczak took off, but police were able to identify the vehicle suspected of being involved shortly after. They arrested the driver, a 22-year-old from Cromwell.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The driver is charged with evading responsibility with serious physical injury, windshield obstructing view, and tampering with physical evidence.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us