Man found unresponsive after hit-and-run in West Hartford has died: police

The man who was hit by a car on South Main Street in West Hartford earlier this month has died, according to police.

John Marczak, 44, was found unresponsive in the roadway just after 2 a.m. on June 7.

He was taken to the hospital where he died on June 10, police said.

The driver accused of hitting Marczak took off, but police were able to identify the vehicle suspected of being involved shortly after. They arrested the driver, a 22-year-old from Cromwell.

The driver is charged with evading responsibility with serious physical injury, windshield obstructing view, and tampering with physical evidence.