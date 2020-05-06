new haven

Man Found With Gunshot Wound in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Dorman Street near Sherman Parkway in the Newhallville neighborhood after getting a report of a shooting around 10:15 p.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the area and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, officers said.

Local

first alert weather 1 hour ago

Increasing Clouds & Widely Scattered Showers Wednesday Evening

summer camps 8 hours ago

Summer Camps Will Be Allowed to Open Under New Guidelines

The New Haven man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police added.

Anyone with information who has not spoken to the police is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven policeshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us