Man Found With Gunshot Wound in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Dorman Street near Sherman Parkway in the Newhallville neighborhood after getting a report of a shooting around 10:15 p.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the area and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, officers said.

The New Haven man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police added.

Anyone with information who has not spoken to the police is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.