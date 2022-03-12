Man Found With Gunshot Wounds in Vehicle in East Hartford Dies, Woman Shot in Arm: PD

A man who was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in East Hartford on Saturday morning has died and a woman found at the scene is injured, according to police.

Officers were called to Chapel Street around 2 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle on Chapel Street with an unresponsive man inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers began performing life-saving measures and the man was rushed to a local hospital.

The man later succumbed to his injuries, according to police. His identity is pending confirmation from the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and notification of his next-of-kin.

At the scene, police said they also found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her arm. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Patrick Sullivan at (860) 291-7611