Man From Madison Killed in One-Car Crash in East Haven

A man from Madison has died after a one-car crash in East Haven early Saturday morning.

Authorities said a 20-year-old man was traveling west on Foxon Road when he crossed over the double yellow line and hit a utility pole. After the crash, the vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Foxon Road was closed while police investigated the crash. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Jon Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com.

