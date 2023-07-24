Virginia man arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening CT judges

A Virginia man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening three Connecticut judges online, according to the Office of the State's Attorney.

Authorities said 62-year-old Paul Boyne was arrested on 18 counts of felony stalking and electronic cyberstalking Monday.

State officials said they will be seeking extradition to Connecticut for Boyne. His arrest follows a years-long investigation into the website "thefamilycourtcircus.com."

Boyne, who used to live in Connecticut, allegedly authored and maintained the website from his Virginia home and used online postings to stalk and threaten the three sitting Superior Court judges.

According to authorities, the website also provided commentary on attorneys, family court litigants and court proceedings happening primarily in Connecticut.

The state police Computer Crimes Unit and Hate Crimes Unit are investigating. The New Haven State's Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.