Naugatuck

Man Frustrated With COVID-19 Protocols Makes Threatening Comments at Walmart: Police

Randy Engelhardt

Naugatuck police arrested a man accused of making a shooting threat because he was upset about waiting in line due to COVID-19 protocols.

Police said the suspect, 51-year-old Randy Engelhardt, made threatening comments at the Walmart on New Haven Road Saturday.

Witnesses told police Engelhardt said "I swear I am going to get a gun and start just shooting s--- away." He then refused to leave the store, police said.

Investigators said Engelhardt was upset about waiting in line due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is due in court on July 22.

