Man Gets in School Bus Crash With Children on Board, Faces DUI Charges: Stratford Police

Stratford Police have arrested a man accused of driving a school bus under the influence with over two dozen children on board.
Officials said 64-year-old Harold Boiling was arrested on March 1 in connection with a school bus crash that happened on Main Street on Jan. 12.
Boiling was driving a school bus with 26 students on board at the time, according to police.
Officials said the Boiling struck a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported.
Boiling faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 26 counts of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment, according to police.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on March 2, authorities said.