school bus crash

Man Gets in School Bus Crash With Children on Board, Faces DUI Charges: Stratford Police

stratford police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Stratford Police have arrested a man accused of driving a school bus under the influence with over two dozen children on board.

Officials said 64-year-old Harold Boiling was arrested on March 1 in connection with a school bus crash that happened on Main Street on Jan. 12.

Boiling was driving a school bus with 26 students on board at the time, according to police.

Officials said the Boiling struck a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported.

Boiling faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 26 counts of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment, according to police.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on March 2, authorities said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

school bus crashStratfordStratford Police Departmentdui charges
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us