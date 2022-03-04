Man Gets in School Bus Crash With Children on Board, Faces DUI Charges: Stratford Police

Stratford Police have arrested a man accused of driving a school bus under the influence with over two dozen children on board.

Officials said 64-year-old Harold Boiling was arrested on March 1 in connection with a school bus crash that happened on Main Street on Jan. 12.

Boiling was driving a school bus with 26 students on board at the time, according to police.

Officials said the Boiling struck a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported.

Boiling faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 26 counts of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment, according to police.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on March 2, authorities said.