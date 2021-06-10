Stamford

Man Has Critical Injuries After Getting Pinned Between Van, Truck in Stamford

Stamford Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A man has critical injuries after he was pinned between a van and a pickup in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Wildwood Road just after 4:36 p.m. after receiving reports of a person who was trapped between two vehicles.

They said a 2015 GMC Savannah work van was parked, partly on the road and partly in a driveway, and a 31 year-old Bridgeport man was loading construction material into it when the driver of a 2021 Toyota pickup hit the back of it, pinning the victim between the van and truck.

The vehicles were stuck together and another driver stopped, used heavy duty straps from the Toyota and pulled the pickup away from the van, freeing the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital and has critical injuries, according to police.

The pickup driver remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and told police he didn’t see the van before the crash.

Police are investigating. No charges have been filed.

Anyone who has additional information about the crash is asked to call (203) 977-4712.

