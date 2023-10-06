Man has died after hit-and-run in Hartford: police

A man had died after he was struck by a driver in Hartford who police said left the scene Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of Hamilton Street, just east of Hillside Avenue, around 11:39 p.m. and found 34-year-old Omar Espinal, of Hartford, with serious injuries, police said. He had apparently been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.

Police said Espinal was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died at the hospital.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).